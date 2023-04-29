Irish Examiner view: A small housing win

Amidst all the bad news about housing — the latest figures show that the number of homeless people in Ireland has risen to a new record — it’s very easy to overlook any positive signs of progress. And that is likely to be further emphasised in May when the impact of the end of the evictions moratorium makes itself more visible.

Strong reason, therefore, to celebrate any success, into which category we can place the conversion of an unfinished eyesore — which had stood empty for 17 years in Carrigtwohill in East Cork — into a 95-apartment complex in the largest social housing project delivered by an approved body in Munster this year.