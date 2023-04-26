Irish Examiner view: Aftermath a lifelong process

Research conducted by Unicef has shown that Ireland has the fourth highest teen suicide rate in the EU/OECD region.

According to that research, the suicide rate in Ireland for those aged 15-19 was 10.3 per 100,000 population, compared to the national country average of 6.1 per 100,000.

Behind all those facts and figures are families and friends left bereft by loss, such as the de Brún family in Ballineen, West Cork. Rían de Brún took his own life in February 2022, aged just 15, and his mother Saoirse is urging people to listen to a musical tribute paid to Rían by his friend Aidan Burke.