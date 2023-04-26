Irish Examiner view: Aftermath a lifelong process

Suicide rates
Irish Examiner view: Aftermath a lifelong process

Aidan Burke wrote a song as a tribute to his friend Rían de Brún who died by suicide in 2022.

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

Research conducted by Unicef has shown that Ireland has the fourth highest teen suicide rate in the EU/OECD region.
According to that research, the suicide rate in Ireland for those aged 15-19 was 10.3 per 100,000 population, compared to the national country average of 6.1 per 100,000.

Behind all those facts and figures are families and friends left bereft by loss, such as the de Brún family in Ballineen, West Cork. Rían de Brún took his own life in February 2022, aged just 15, and his mother Saoirse is urging people to listen to a musical tribute paid to Rían by his friend Aidan Burke.

Aidan’s emotional hip-hop song, ‘We Ain’t Mad At Ya’, has gained traction with a Canadian suicide support group which plans to use it as a theme song in some of its programmes in Canada, Australia, and the US. The song features a vocal hook by Nicole Desmond, aka N’D, and can be heard on Spotify.

It is a tribute to Aidan, who performs as Burkie, that he has created such an articulate appeal to those experiencing mental health problems — and a tribute to the de Brún family that they are seeking to help others despite their grief.

“For the people left behind by suicide, it’s a lifelong process to deal with the aftermath,” Saoirse de Brún told the Irish Examiner

“The song is about how people can support themselves and others.”

Read More

Over 680 children waiting longer than a year for mental health services

More in this section

Joe Biden Irish Examiner view: Biden will have backing of the Irish
Stardust nightclub fire inquest Irish Examiner view: Families deserve huge credit
Housing market Irish Examiner View: Public needs less talk, more action on housing
hiphop#musicSuicideMental HealthPlace: BallineenOrganisation: UNICEFOrganisation: Spotify
<p>Some mná tí retired, some did not return to hosting páistí after covid, and others found pay rates too low. </p>

Irish Examiner view: Shortage of mná tí a cause for concern

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd