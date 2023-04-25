Cork teenager's song in honour of friend who died by suicide goes global 

Bandon schoolboy Aidan Burke's song 'We Ain’t Mad at Ya', inspired by the death of his friend Rían de Brún, has been chosen by a Canadian suicide support charity as the theme song for one of its campaigns across the North America and Australia
Aidan Burke, 15, (Burkie) from Bandon urged people to check in on their friends.

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 02:30
Eoin English

The mother of a teenager who died by suicide has urged radio stations to play a new emotion-filled song written in his memory by his best friend which she believes could help someone in crisis and those left behind.

Rían de Brún’s mother, Saoirse, also urged young people and parents to listen to Aidan Burke’s soulful hip-hop tribute, saying it could give people the tools to "check in" on their friends and encourage someone with suicidal thoughts to reach out for help.

“Rían’s death has to be used in a positive way — the song is about how Rían’s death can’t be in vain.

“I still don’t know how to talk about suicide, and I'm living it, day by day.

For the people left behind by suicide, it’s a lifelong process to deal with the aftermath.

“The song is about how people can support themselves and others.” 

Canadian suicide support group Healing to the Max now has plans to use the track as the theme song in some of its programmes in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Rían, from Ballineen in West Cork, was described as “the happiest boy in the world”, but he took his own life in February 2022. He was just 15.

Rían de Brún and his mum Saoirse enjoy a walk together just a few weeks before he died by suicide in February 2022.
Rían de Brún and his mum Saoirse enjoy a walk together just a few weeks before he died by suicide in February 2022.

Saoirse said it came out of the blue and devastated his family, his large circle of friends, and sent heartache rippling into the wider community.

A year on, Rían’s pal, Aidan, 15, from Bandon, who performs as Burkie, wrote ‘We Ain’t Mad at Ya’ in his honour.

He said Rían was a great support to him when his mother was on life-support for more than 70 days after contracting covid in late 2021, and he urged people to check in on their friends.

Saoirse said parents could listen to the track with their teenagers and use it as a "conversation starter" about suicide.

“Suicide is so final. Sometimes, teenagers don’t think beyond that moment, but if we can talk to them about it, and about how the aftermath of suicide is such devastation, we can make a difference,” she said.

We need people to know that if you are suicidal, you are in pain, but can get help."

The track, which features a vocal hook by Nicole Desmond, aka N’D, can be listened to on Spotify.

Contact: Samaritans on 116 123, Coisceim counselling on 021-466 6180, or Healing to the Max at healingtothemax.org.

