Irish Examiner View: Joe Biden a hard act for Trump to top

The news that former US president and potential Republican Party candidate in next year’s US presidential election Donald J Trump is to visit Ireland next month has singularly failed to ignite the imagination of the people of Ireland.

Following on from the hugely successful visit of current US president, Joe Biden, earlier this month to our shores when tens of thousands of people gathered to welcome a man widely felt to be an ‘honorary Irishman’, the visit of Mr Trump will not engender anything like the same levels of public engagement, affection, or excitement.