Irish Examiner view: It’s time to talk about price controls

First, we had shrinkflation — the portion-and-packaging sleight of hand by which less is delivered to consumers in the hope they won’t notice.

Now we are experiencing greedflation, with companies pushing the limits of customer patience by raising prices continuously and raking in record profits. They are using, as camouflage, increased raw-material costs because of the pandemic and the European war. Costs are going up, but so are profits.

Central to this is the assumption that the consumer will always pay. Witness the debate in Dublin this week over plans to create semi-conductor manufacturing capacity in Europe and the US, a key strategic issue, given the volatility of the relationship between China and Taiwan.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has about 55% of the global market for contract chip fabrication. Its semi-conductors power phones, computers, data centres, cars, mobile wallets, and smart-home appliances.

Kurt Sievers, chief executive of NXP Semiconductors, the Dutch microchip company, told the Bloomberg New Economy Conference that “decoupling” and bringing that work west will “come at a higher cost” to consumers. And that sounds probable, given the size and scale of the project.

While the EU has agreed a €43bn plan to make more semiconductors, Mr Sievers said it would cost €500bn for Europe to build enough capacity to take 20% of the global market.

But, at some stage, we are going to reach the end of the line in relying on the ability and willingness of the long-suffering public to suck up price rises. That ceiling has been reached in the housing market, although not yet in rental, where scarcity is a major influence.

Core inflation cannot be attributed to profligate wage increases, although the European Central Bank seems determined to apply further squeezes.

Speaking at the same conference, Klaas Knot, Dutch head of banking, said further interest-rate rises could be needed in June and July, on top of next month’s expected 0.25% hike. That’s another blow for the 200,000 people in Ireland who have a tracker mortgage.

Usually, it is left-wing commentators who point to greedy capitalism as the source of ordinary people’s economic woe, but the clamour about the link between soaraway prices and soaring profits is becoming more widespread.

Analyst Albert Edwards, global strategist at investment bankers Société Générale, has just issued a note saying that in four decades of working in finance, he’s never seen anything like the “unprecedented” and “astonishing” corporate greedflation in this economic cycle. He warned that “super-normal profit margins” could “inflame social unrest” if consumers continue to struggle with inflation.

“The end of greedflation must surely come. Otherwise, we may be looking at the end of capitalism,” he warned.

This is strong stuff, but the relationship between corporate profit and inflation must now come centre stage. And it will be time to talk about something that has been anathema to conservative politicians and business people for nearly half a century: Price controls.

Annual wage rises may be picking up, but they are lagging well behind prices, with the result that real wages are inexorably declining. Many companies have the better side of the bargain in today’s climate.

An ECB report at the end of last month analysed the contribution of profits to inflation since the creation of the single currency at the end of the 1990s. From 1999 to 2022, profits were responsible for one-third of the inflation rate. But in 2022 alone, profits contributed to two-thirds of the rise.

This will become a political issue. Workers are regularly lectured on their need for restraint to ensure that inflation is not fuelled. The same arguments must be applied in the board room.