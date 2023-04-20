Irish Examiner: Best behaviour wanted at rugby event

Is it not something of a shame that one of the country’s premier local sporting events has been the subject of dire warnings from a district court judge?

Judge James McNulty felt obliged to issue an order at Bandon District Court last February compelling the volunteer organising committee of the forthcoming Kinsale Rugby Sevens tournament to erect posters warning of prosecutions for public order and drug offences. It is a saddening matter.

The event is one of the most popular of its kind in Europe, but has an unfortunate history of offending in and around it — primarily the misuse of drugs. Judge McNulty made his order to heighten awareness about “the boundaries and consequences” of such behaviour.

Next week’s Kinsale Sevens will therefore be surrounded by an unprecedented poster campaign by the organisers as well as co-ordinated efforts by them and local gardaí to present a major security and policing effort in order to deter potential miscreants.

Some 35 years in existence, the Kinsale Sevens has a reputation as a fun, inclusive sporting competition with a great social aspect, which has historically been supported by local people and businesses as a welcome annual extravaganza.

Sadly, the last time it was run, in 2019, the number of those brought before the court as a result of drug or public order offences compelled Judge McNulty to act in order to prevent a repetition.

The efforts of the organisers and gardaí are laudable, but let us just hope those in attendance the weekend after next will pay attention to the warnings issued and are aware of the behaviour expected of them. As ever, it is the actions of the few rather than the many that potentially spoil the fun everyone wants to see and enjoy.