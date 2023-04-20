Irish Examiner: Best behaviour wanted at rugby event

Judge's warning over public order at Kinsale Sevens
Irish Examiner: Best behaviour wanted at rugby event

Kinsale Sevens Rugby takes place in Co Cork.

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 02:58

Is it not something of a shame that one of the country’s premier local sporting events has been the subject of dire warnings from a district court judge?

Judge James McNulty felt obliged to issue an order at Bandon District Court last February compelling the volunteer organising committee of the forthcoming Kinsale Rugby Sevens tournament to erect posters warning of prosecutions for public order and drug offences. It is a saddening matter.

The event is one of the most popular of its kind in Europe, but has an unfortunate history of offending in and around it — primarily the misuse of drugs. Judge McNulty made his order to heighten awareness about “the boundaries and consequences” of such behaviour.

Next week’s Kinsale Sevens will therefore be surrounded by an unprecedented poster campaign by the organisers as well as co-ordinated efforts by them and local gardaí to present a major security and policing effort in order to deter potential miscreants.

Some 35 years in existence, the Kinsale Sevens has a reputation as a fun, inclusive sporting competition with a great social aspect, which has historically been supported by local people and businesses as a welcome annual extravaganza.

Sadly, the last time it was run, in 2019, the number of those brought before the court as a result of drug or public order offences compelled Judge McNulty to act in order to prevent a repetition.

The efforts of the organisers and gardaí are laudable, but let us just hope those in attendance the weekend after next will pay attention to the warnings issued and are aware of the behaviour expected of them. As ever, it is the actions of the few rather than the many that potentially spoil the fun everyone wants to see and enjoy.

Read More

Signs in Kinsale warn against 'disorderly conduct' at rugby sevens tournament

More in this section

Prostate cancer research Irish Examiner view: Inhumanity rather than inflexibility
AUTO-RALLY-SWE Irish Examiner view: Vibrant lives lost
Trump Legal Troubles Irish Examiner view: Out-of-touch Republican Party subverting US democracy
<p>EU Ambassador to Sudan Aidan O’Hara. Picture: Department of Foreign Affairs</p>

Irish Examiner view: Europe can have positive outside effect on conflict

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd