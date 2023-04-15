Irish Examiner view: The sound of silence

Another candidate for the “can’t do right for doing wrong” category of life experience is the news that a major consequence of the introduction of “quiet carriages” on the Cork to Dublin rail service has been an increase in confrontations after passengers have been requested to moderate their use of mobile phones.

A low-noise environment can be helpful for travellers with certain forms of disability and is also welcomed by those for whom a constant refrain of conversation or non-stop banter is intrusive and debilitating. That will be many of us.