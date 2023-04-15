Irish Examiner view: The sound of silence

Quiet carriages
A low-noise environment can be helpful for travellers with certain forms of disability. Picture: David Creedon

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

Another candidate for the “can’t do right for doing wrong” category of life experience is the news that a major consequence of the introduction of “quiet carriages” on the Cork to Dublin rail service has been an increase in confrontations after passengers have been requested to moderate their use of mobile phones.

A low-noise environment can be helpful for travellers with certain forms of disability and is also welcomed by those for whom a constant refrain of conversation or non-stop banter is intrusive and debilitating. That will be many of us.

Unfortunately, some customers believe that “quieter” coaches mean there should be total silence on board, while others resent any restriction on their phone use. 

Some complained over disabled children “rocking or shouting”.

This seems a rather gloomy beginning to a good idea with different senses of personal entitlement butting up against each other. 

But it is worth working our way through the bedding-in period to achieve a welcome respite from permanent background noise. 

People seem to be able to do without their phones during air travel without the world coming to an end. 

Why not for two hours and 30 minutes between Kent Station and Heuston?

