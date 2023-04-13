Irish Examiner view: Fix footpaths to reduce claims

Personal injury claims
Irish Examiner view: Fix footpaths to reduce claims

It is incumbent on local authorities to maintain its infrastructure to a high standard. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

Yesterday this publication revealed the extraordinary sums paid out by a local authority in Cork in personal injury claims over the last four years.

Cork County Council confirmed that €5.6m was paid in compensation related to injuries sustained on footpaths: 233 claims in total made between 2019 and 2022 which amounted to €1.8m in 2019, €1.69m in 2020, €930,000 in in 2021, and €1.25m last year.

To give some perspective, almost €150m has been paid out by local authorities in the country over footpath injuries in a five-year period. 

However, that amount does not include either Cork City Council or Cork County Council, which did not provide figures.

This is an astonishing amount of money, and the number of claims suggest an urban environment which must surely be a serious threat to the citizens using it. 

One issue cited as contributing to the deterioration of pathways around the country was the amount of illegal and dangerous car parking. 

Such parking imposes loads on footpaths which they are not designed to bear.

When those footpaths are damaged as a result it obviously becomes more likely that pedestrians will be injured by the results of that damage: Potholes, broken kerbs, misaligned steps, and so forth. 

It becomes incumbent on local authorities to maintain its infrastructure to a high standard, or else they risk facing more of these personal injury claims.

Those local authorities may count themselves lucky they are not operating in New Zealand, however. 

A drooping street light in Wellington has revealed a fault in all of that city’s street lights, and residents were warned this week that every single street lamp in New Zealand’s capital is at risk of plunging without warning down onto the footpath below.

There were no figures to hand on associated insurance claims at time of publication.

Read More

Post bank holiday surge sees number of patients on trolleys jump by 100 

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Keep quiet Irish Examiner view: Keep quiet
Cooling towers of nuclear power plant against blue sky Irish Examiner view: We have to afford greener energy
Derry Easter Commemoration parade Irish Examiner view: It is time to pull together and reenergise Northern Ireland peace deal
ParkinginjuryPlace: CorkPlace: New ZealandOrganisation: Cork County CouncilOrganisation: Cork City Council
<p>The most notorious high-profile case of debt which surfaced recently was that of former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey, who had the most of €10m in loans written off in a deal reached with Allied Irish Banks. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Irish Examiner view: Vultures a convenient disguise

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd