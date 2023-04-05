Irish Examiner View: Adams’ advice on the DUP

Unsurprisingly, Mr Adams’ remarks, while initially conciliatory and considered, also hid a big stick
Gerry Adams, former Sinn Féin president and one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, surprised many this week by suggesting that the DUP be given time and space to make up its mind on returning to power sharing.

What was no surprise was that Mr Adams’ remarks, while initially conciliatory and considered, also hid a big stick.

While he urged patience on behalf of all those waiting on a response from the DUP to the Windsor framework, he also said that if, ultimately, the party decided not to return to Stormont “it would be a different matter”.

People can make what they will of his suggestion that if the DUP decides, for whatever reason, not to re-enter Stormont, then the Government should have a full role, along with London, in the North’s administration, but there’s little doubt he is trying to pressurise Jeffrey Donaldson and his colleagues. 

Everyone knows the stakes are high right now on the eve of the historic agreement’s anniversary, and with US president Joe Biden due in town, but Mr Adams’s tuppence worth is unlikely to hold much water with the DUP.

