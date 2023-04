It is no surprise that the GAA, which has as a core principle the slogan “where we all belong”, would approve its first trans applicant to play with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) since it established new policies eight weeks ago.

These stated that trans women would be eligible to play at all levels with certain conditions, including that they were not considered “an unacceptable risk”. Such judgements, said the LGFA, would only be made in “exceptional” circumstances. Trans women applying to play require validation that their total testosterone level in serum during the preceding 12 months is equal to or less than 10 nanomoles per litre.