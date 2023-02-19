LGFA confirms new policy for transgender players

Transgender girls between 12 and 15 will be approved to play ladies football subject to a approval by a new Transgender Application Committee. This follows the finalising of the LGFA's new transgender policy which the organisation says it developed having taken into account "worldwide international practice and legal advice”.
A child will have to provide confirmation from a qualified medical practitioner that they have begun transitioning from male to female and intend to live their life as a female.
The Transgender Application Committee will be made up of five voluntary members, including medical and legal experts.
A transgender player over the age of 16 can compete in women's football only after providing medical records showing their testosterone levels in the previous 12 months were less or equal to 10 nanomoles per litre (nmlol/L).
The new policy will apply to club and county ladies football.