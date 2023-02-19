LGFA confirms new policy for transgender players

The LGFA says it has taken into account "worldwide international practice and legal advice”.
LGFA confirms new policy for transgender players

Lidl LGFA logo Ladies football

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 16:01
Cian Locke

Transgender girls between 12 and 15 will be approved to play ladies football subject to a approval by a new Transgender Application Committee. This follows the finalising of the LGFA's new transgender policy which the organisation says it developed having taken into account "worldwide international practice and legal advice”.

A child will have to provide confirmation from a qualified medical practitioner that they have begun transitioning from male to female and intend to live their life as a female.

The Transgender Application Committee will be made up of five voluntary members, including medical and legal experts.

A transgender player over the age of 16 can compete in women's football only after providing medical records showing their testosterone levels in the previous 12 months were less or equal to 10 nanomoles per litre (nmlol/L). 

The new policy will apply to club and county ladies football. 

More in this section

Westmeath v Offaly - Allianz Football League Division 3 Westmeath have six points to spare over neighbours Offaly
Fermanagh v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Late goal sees Fermanagh defeat Down to blow Division two promotion race wide open
Monaghan v Donegal - Allianz Football League Division 1 Monaghan earn first win with eight-point win over Donegal
<p>Kildare manager Glenn Ryan, right, is congratulated by supporter Darren Clinton, from Gorsebridge, Kilkenny, after their side's victory at Cusack Park. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

14-man Kildare dig deep to secure one-point win over Clare

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.236 s