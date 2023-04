For a while, she was known as the “coolest” prime minister in the world, a heroine of the centre-left who fought for her right to party. People danced in support and threw shapes for her on social media. She led her country through the pandemic, and into the waiting room of imminent Nato membership.

By the time the print version of the Irish Examiner is in readers’ hands this morning, we will already have seen on IrishExaminer.com whether Sanna Marin has held on to power in Finland, the EU state that shares a 1,340km border with Russia.