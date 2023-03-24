Irish Examiner view: Housing is still the key issue

As expected, the Government rode out the debate on the eviction ban this week and eventually won the vote on the Sinn Féin motion with some ease.

This, despite the loss of Neasa Hourigan from their ranks — having voted against the Government, the Dublin Central TD was suspended from the Green Party for 15 months as a result.

A TD being cast into the outer darkness from her party — temporarily, at least — was one of the headline events in Leinster House this week, as was the acknowledgement of the Rural Independent Group’s influence on the Government.

Not all independents voted with the Government on this occasion — Wexford TD Verona Murphy was sharply critical of the administration — but, ahead of Labour’s plan to put down a motion of no confidence in the Government next week, it looks like the voting numbers continue to favour the Coalition.

However, the eviction ban and the wider issues of homelessness and accommodation remain a vulnerable spot for the Government, with no apparent improvement in sight despite various ministers talking up the Government’s record on housing.

Problems in that area have a disconcerting habit of contaminating other sectors — witness Eamon Ryan’s admission to the Oireachtas climate committee this week.

The Transport Minister said An Bord Pleanála’s decision-making on housing, energy, and transport “is the greatest constraint facing the country” and is making the delivery of projects such as Bus Connects “painfully slow”.

This ability to complicate other problems, and to add to their pre-existing complexity, is yet another aspect of the housing crisis. The Government can expect it to complicate matters further in the coming months.