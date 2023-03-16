Irish Examiner view: Garda resources

At a time when great care is taken to ensure all elements of Irish society are treated with due respect, it seems odd that the Irish-speaking population of Ballyvourney is not being policed in an appropriate manner.
As reported by this newspaper, a garda sergeant has not been recruited for the area for the past three years because no Irish speaker has been available to fill the post.
This revelation was made at a Cork County Joint Policing Committee meeting, a meeting which gave a sharp insight into some of the challenges facing rural Ireland as a result of the lack of gardaí.
One West Cork village left without a garda was described as vulnerable because of a large business in the vicinity — the business is being targeted by thieves who are well aware of the lack of a garda presence.
The closure of rural outposts of the State, from post offices to national schools, has long been a marker of decline, but the absence of gardaí presents a real danger in many areas.
Then again, it has been reported that the new Garda station in O’Connell Street in Dublin, opened recently to much fanfare, will close at 2am each night. If a garda presence can’t be maintained all night in the busiest street of the capital, what hope for Ballyvourney?