Irish Examiner view: We can reverse loss of biodiversity 

Danger posed to many native species is driven by factors such as habitat loss and mineral enrichment rather than climate change
Irish Examiner view: We can reverse loss of biodiversity 

Human activities need to change for the betterment of the environment.

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 02:00

We learned some grim news about Ireland’s native plants in recent days, with the findings of a new survey stating baldly that half of Ireland’s native plant species are in decline and native grassland plants are those suffering the most.

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

This news has serious implications for biodiversity and the environment as a whole, and the immediate conclusion any reader would draw is that this is yet another result of climate change, another marker of the existential threat faced by a warming planet.

Not so, according to the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland.

That organisation, which invested years of work in the
survey, says the danger posed to so many of our native species is driven by factors such as habitat loss, mineral enrichment, and altered grazing pressure, rather than climate change.

While not exactly encouraging, this at least offers a clear path to countering the decline by addressing some of its discrete, identifiable causes. 

Mineral enrichment, for instance, is shorthand for activities such as over-fertilising, nitrogen deposition, and the use of herbicides. Habitat loss and changes to grazing are also readily identifiable activities which can be addressed directly with immediate action.

The key difference here is that, while everyone can chip in with their own contribution to offset climate change, it remains a diffuse adversary, showing its hand in incremental changes which are difficult to detect with the naked eye.

Here, though, we have human activities which need to change for the betterment of the environment. There is no guarantee those changes will occur, but those are actions we can take if the will is there to do so.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Hippo-critical TV

More in this section

International Women's Day Irish Examiner view: Plenty more must be done
National Audit Office report Irish Examiner view: Olympic boycott
School buildings at risk of collapse Irish Examiner view: Changes for a changing country
#Climate ChangeIrish Examiner ViewOrganisation: Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland
<p>The housing crisis is negatively affecting Ireland in myriad ways, from stress suffered by individuals and families who fear eviction, to firms unable to hire as potential staff cannot find a place to live.  </p>

Irish Examiner view: Not the right time or the right call

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd