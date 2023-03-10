Irish Examiner view: We can reverse loss of biodiversity 

We learned some grim news about Ireland’s native plants in recent days, with the findings of a new survey stating baldly that half of Ireland’s native plant species are in decline and native grassland plants are those suffering the most.

This news has serious implications for biodiversity and the environment as a whole, and the immediate conclusion any reader would draw is that this is yet another result of climate change, another marker of the existential threat faced by a warming planet.