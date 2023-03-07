Irish Examiner view: New opportunity

The political left in Italy has been taking a hammering in recent times, culminating in the rise to power in Rome of Giorgia Meloni, but there has been a surprise for socialist supporters in recent weeks with the election of Elly Schlein as the new leader of the left-wing Democratic Party (DP).

Citing the need for the left “to change or die”, Schlein swept to power in what is seen as a generational shift for her party, which has gone from being a once dominant political force to won under 20% of the vote in last year’s general election.