Irish Examiner view: A welcome move but a difficult task 

The confirmation of Holly Cairns as the leader-designate of the Social Democratic Party is something that should be universally welcomed in a country not generally known for its political boldness.

As a young woman from rural Ireland, Holly Cairns does not exactly fit any Irish political identikit profile, but that is something that should be embraced by her political rivals and the electorate.

Young people are the lifeblood of any democracy and represent the future of any country, but sadly all too few have been willing to take on the responsibility and undoubtedly onerous task of political leadership. Even more disappointing is that the political mainstream has been reluctant to entrust youthful leaders with such authority.

Ms Cairns knows that the task ahead will not be an easy one as her party fights to hold onto the six parliamentary seats it currently holds and struggles to voice its policies against much bigger political foghorns.

As a first-time TD in the current Dáil, she has learned quickly under the stewardship of Social Democrats co-leaders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall and become one of the party’s most recognisable faces.

She has also had to endure and face down a myriad of social media abusers. One persistent online stalker started appearing at her home.

Even in the face of such challenges, Ms Cairns has stood resolutely firm — as she will undoubtedly have to do on the many future occasions her leadership will require. Those characteristics of strength and courage will stand her well in the coming months and years.