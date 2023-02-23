Irish Examiner view: Inaccessibility is unacceptable

Over 20 years ago, British Paralympic athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson was to be honoured for winning four gold medals in the 2000 Sydney Paralympics at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year when an embarrassing gaffe brought proceedings to a sudden halt.

The lack of a ramp at the ceremony to accommodate wheelchairs meant Grey-Thompson could not access the stage to receive her award in person. The event organisers were left red-faced and the BBC issued an apology as a result.