Irish Examiner view: Welcome return of trolley service

After a gap of three years, a catering trolley is to reappear on the Cork-Dublin train, a welcome reminder that we live in the 21st century after all.

Suspended due to the pandemic, the trolley service will resume on selected Cork to Dublin trains in early April and is expected to be extended to all services on the route in the following weeks.

If you have travelled that route in the last three years your journey was without caffeine or sugar, unless you smuggled them on board yourself, so this is good news. For regular commuters it’s probably significant enough to banish memories of that three-year hiatus: A hot cuppa can have that near-magical power.

It would take wholly magical powers, however, to establish who was ultimately responsible for the years of thirst on the Cork-Dublin train. It’s a reliable feature of Irish public life that finding the people to blame for mistakes is as rare as, well, a coffee on the Cork-Dublin train.

This is not the case in other European states, however. The Spanish secretary of state for transport and the head of the state rail company have both resigned, for instance, because of rising public and political anger. Not because of the absence of a trolley service on the Madrid-Barcelona express, but because dozens of new trains ordered for two Spanish regions are too big for some tunnels on those lines.

State rail operator Renfe was to modernise the rolling stock in Asturias and Cantabria but last month it emerged that the trains built under the €258m contract are too wide to pass through some of the tunnels in those regions.

Those responsible have already fallen on their swords. If they were Irish would we have even learned their identities?