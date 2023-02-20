Irish Examiner view: Poor company 

It is disappointing to see Tommy Robinson (real name: Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon) prominent UK right-wing agitator, pitching up in Dublin to add his six cents’ worth to the migration and asylum debate.
While Robinson’s mother is Irish, he has previously specialised in hostile comments and in declaring his support for British soldiers involved in the Bloody Sunday massacre.
He said he is here for his work “as a journalist” in making a documentary about the anti-immigration movement. Ireland doesn’t need someone from overseas acting as a shill to extreme or intolerant views. We have plenty of home-grown rabble rousers.
Most Irish will not be grateful for the intervention.