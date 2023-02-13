Irish Examiner View: Coup de grâce

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Perhaps we may have one weekend of world class sport without the longueur of debates about video-assisted refereeing. But this was not one of them.
On this occasion the verdict was with Ireland in a stupendous Six Nations match in Dublin, which many declare to be the best in their memories.
The coup de grâce was delivered, at a time when French tails were up, by a fulminating, acrobatic try from James Lowe, which will spark debate about whether it should have been allowed.
The French have a version of that old saying “what goes around comes around” — “on récolte ce qu’on sème”. But not, let us hope, in World Cup year. Consider Saturday the first stage of repayment for Thierry Henry.
Merci beaucoup.