Perhaps we may have one weekend of world class sport without the longueur of debates about video-assisted refereeing
Irish Examiner View: Coup de grâce

The coup de grâce was delivered, at a time when French tails were up, by a fulminating, acrobatic try from James Lowe, which will spark debate about whether it should have been allowed. Picture: Thomas Ash 

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 02:00

Perhaps we may have one weekend of world class sport without the longueur of debates about video-assisted refereeing. But this was not one of them. 

On this occasion the verdict was with Ireland in a stupendous Six Nations match in Dublin, which many declare to be the best in their memories. 

The coup de grâce was delivered, at a time when French tails were up, by a fulminating, acrobatic try from James Lowe, which will spark debate about whether it should have been allowed.

The French have a version of that old saying “what goes around comes around” — “on récolte ce qu’on sème”. But not, let us hope, in World Cup year. Consider Saturday the first stage of repayment for Thierry Henry. 

Merci beaucoup.

Irish Examiner view: Race may be run

