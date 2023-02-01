Irish Examiner view: Platforms are also profitting

The far right in Ireland is profiting from its message of hate and prejudice by fundraising online, as revealed by the Irish Examiner yesterday.

Accounts on social media platforms have been posting videos of gangs issuing threats and spouting racist slogans, but now some of those accounts are also offering followers the option to pledge money. Those running the accounts can then keep 70% of the money pledged by their supporters because of a system called ‘Super Thanks’.

Some of the activities which have been filmed and uploaded appear to constitute criminal activity.

In recent weeks we have seen clips surface of large gangs surrounding the houses of members of the Oireachtas in an attempt to intimidate them, as well as videos of men threatening gardaí who are policing marches — two activities which would surely be of interest to the Director of Public Prosecutions in due course.

If criminal activity is being supported by donations, then the Director of Public Prosecutions may end up in a race with the Revenue Commissioners to investigate the situation and take the appropriate action. When considering the powers available to counteract the spread of activity aimed at undermining the State, then all State agencies should be involved to preserve the rule of law.

Some non-State agencies should also be held to account, however.

In yesterday’s report YouTube representatives stressed their commitment to keeping hate speech from the website, but it is difficult to take such commitments seriously given what is hosted on that site.

When it comes to taking responsibility for material posted on their sites the traditional defence offered by social media companies is to claim they are merely platforms, not publishers.

That may be a neat rhetorical flourish to serve as a balm to consciences in those companies, but they must surely realise they are helping to normalise hateful rhetoric.

And, just like those spouting that rhetoric, they are benefiting financially from doing so.