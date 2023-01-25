100 masked men protest outside office of Sinn Féin TD

Around 100 masked men took part in a protest outside Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis's office on Tuesday night, with video showing a discussion on whether to go to his home afterwards.
The anti-immigrant protest, organised through far-right social media, was dubbed as being "for men only" and made reference to the murder of Lola Daivet, a 12-year-old girl murdered in Paris last year.
One of the organisers, a well-known figure in anti-immigrant and far-right circles, posted that the demonstration is "not a protest" and those at the event are heard shouting "get him out" at the entrance to Mr Ellis's closed office.
A video shot afterwards shows organisers discussing whether to take the protest to Mr Ellis's home, but it is understood that this did not happen.
While the gardaí said that they were unaware of any incident, video shows the group — which included mostly men and some women — marching across the bridge from Finglas village to the town's garda station, where leaders engage in an argument with senior gardaí.
The protest is one of a number being carried out against Sinn Féin TDs while a number of social media posts about the protest call the party and its TDs "traitors".
Sinn Féin has been approached for comment.