Irish Examiner view: Celebrate the stories, but better support the arts

Oscar nominations present a resounding vote of confidence in the Irish creative sector and film industry
Irish Examiner view: Celebrate the stories, but better support the arts

Colin Farrell in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'. With nine nominations, the film is the headline act, but there is widespread recognition across professions.

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 01:55

The Oscar nominations for Irish productions which were announced on Tuesday present a resounding vote of confidence in the Irish creative sector and our film industry.

With nine nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin is the headline act, but there is widespread recognition across professions, from Dubliner Richard Baneham, who is part of the production team nominated for Avatar: The Way of Water, to An Cailín Ciúin — the first Irish language film to be nominated in the best international film category.

It’s particularly welcome to see a diversity of films, performances, and genres welcomed with nominations. A once-off phenomenon collecting a hatful of awards might not leave a meaningful legacy, but the differences between The Banshees of Inisherin, An Irish Goodbye, and An Cailín Ciúin seem to suggest a creative industry powered by diversity of expression.

It may be decried as churlish to suggest on a feelgood day, but now is the best possible time to talk about our support for the arts, and our underinvestment or appreciation for artists. Celebrate the successes, yes, but recognise too that we don’t do enough to consistently support our wonderful arts sector. 

If we can lead the world in anything as such a small nation, we must surely strive to be the best in storytelling, in drama, in poetry, and in music.

There is no better example than the team who made An Cailín Ciúin and carved out their own particular historic niche. Hopefully, director Colm Bairéad will have occasion to say “Is mór an ónoir dom an corn seo a ghlacadh” at the ceremony in March.

Read More

Esther McCarthy: Oscar nominations proof of Ireland's astonishing global reputation

More in this section

Barmans arms pulling a pint of beer Irish Examiner view: Another blow for rural Ireland
Woman sitting alone and depressed Irish Examiner view: Lost in the broken system
Irish Examiner view: Leopard must change its spots Irish Examiner view: Leopard must change its spots
Arts sectorFilm industryOscars
<p>The grief being endured by the Healy family is the primary consideration: Matthew Healy’s wife Delia passed away earlier this month after a short illness, and now they must deal with the heartbreak of their father’s unexpected death.</p>

Irish Examiner view: A darker, uglier side of society

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s