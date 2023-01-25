Irish Examiner view: Celebrate the stories, but better support the arts

The Oscar nominations for Irish productions which were announced on Tuesday present a resounding vote of confidence in the Irish creative sector and our film industry.

With nine nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin is the headline act, but there is widespread recognition across professions, from Dubliner Richard Baneham, who is part of the production team nominated for Avatar: The Way of Water, to An Cailín Ciúin — the first Irish language film to be nominated in the best international film category.