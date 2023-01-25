Irish Examiner view: Celebrate the stories, but better support the arts

The Oscar nominations for Irish productions which were announced on Tuesday present a resounding vote of confidence in the Irish creative sector and our film industry.
With nine nominations, The Banshees of Inisherin is the headline act, but there is widespread recognition across professions, from Dubliner Richard Baneham, who is part of the production team nominated for Avatar: The Way of Water, to An Cailín Ciúin — the first Irish language film to be nominated in the best international film category.
It’s particularly welcome to see a diversity of films, performances, and genres welcomed with nominations. A once-off phenomenon collecting a hatful of awards might not leave a meaningful legacy, but the differences between The Banshees of Inisherin, An Irish Goodbye, and An Cailín Ciúin seem to suggest a creative industry powered by diversity of expression.
It may be decried as churlish to suggest on a feelgood day, but now is the best possible time to talk about our support for the arts, and our underinvestment or appreciation for artists. Celebrate the successes, yes, but recognise too that we don’t do enough to consistently support our wonderful arts sector.
If we can lead the world in anything as such a small nation, we must surely strive to be the best in storytelling, in drama, in poetry, and in music.
There is no better example than the team who made An Cailín Ciúin and carved out their own particular historic niche. Hopefully, director Colm Bairéad will have occasion to say “Is mór an ónoir dom an corn seo a ghlacadh” at the ceremony in March.