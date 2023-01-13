Irish Examiner View: Much to navigate for road-pricing proposals

It’s no surprise that establishing new pricing mechanisms for all of Ireland’s road network should be one of the four possibilities considered by the project committee charged with proposing a policy for the future.
Project Bruce (Better Road User Charging Evaluation), which is examining existing schemes for tolling and congestion charging in Singapore, Hong Kong, Norway, and London, will also be aware that a one-size-fits-all solution will be a non-starter as far as rural Ireland is concerned.
The project aims to put together a final business case “later this year” and says that public acceptability is a “critical success factor”.
We all look forward to hearing the arguments.
