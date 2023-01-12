Irish Examiner view: A cultural loss

The passing of musician Séamus Begley is a bitter loss to his family and friends, but it is also a loss for Irish culture as a whole.
At a time when the inauthentic and the manufactured have far too much influence, Begley’s musicianship and singing harkened back to an older, more organic tradition.
He sang with the other members of his large family as a child in Baile na bPoc in the West Kerry Gaeltacht, and he followed in the footsteps of his father, Breandáin Bheaglaoich, to become a celebrated accordionist.
Begley was no blinkered traditionalist. He was equally comfortable singing old Irish songs in the sean-nós style and modern ballads by the likes of Gordon Lighftoot, and his work with Steve Cooney, in particular, was innovative and groundbreaking in its time.
The tributes which have poured in since his passing, from sources as various as the President of Ireland to Mike Scott of the Waterboys, illustrate the esteem in which he was held, and the broad constituency who loved his work.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.