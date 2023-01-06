Irish Examiner view:  Pope's passing has historic significance

The passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was a historic event.

As the first pope to resign in six centuries, Benedict, formerly Joseph Ratzinger, had already made history when stepping down 10 years ago, but his death meant the funeral ceremonies yesterday were led by another pontiff — his successor, Pope Francis.

This is in marked contrast to previous instances, where papal funerals were occasions for bishops and cardinals to pay their respects — and also to turn their attention to the matter of succession.

The pomp and ceremony of the papal conclave which follows the passing of a pontiff was conspicuous by its absence this time because an incumbent is already in place.

That will not halt historians evaluating Benedict’s time as pope — having emerged as a conservative, nicknamed ‘God’s rottweiler’, how will his tenure be seen in comparison with those of other popes?

The funeral may also kindle speculation about the current Pope’s future. To the untrained eye, Pope Francis looks more sturdy than Benedict did when the latter stepped down in 2012 — but observers have been keen to point out that, at that stage, Benedict was 85, and his successor is already 86. A knee ailment affected his mobility at yesterday’s funeral.

These are all significant issues which are hugely relevant to large swathes of Irish society.

The influence of the Catholic Church may have waned in recent years, but there are still many thousands for whom matters such as the papal succession is not a remote or academic matter but a live issue which will have a direct impact on their day-to-day lives.