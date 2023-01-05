Irish Examiner view: Little progress on women’s safety

The killing of Bruna Fonseca in Cork just a few days ago was one of a number of violent incidents which marked the holiday period, but the death of the Brazilian national came at the very end of a year when assaults against women featured in the headlines all too often.
From the death of Ashling Murphy in January to the cases of Natalie McNally and Sharon Crean, both of whom were killed in December, the year just gone had little to encourage hopes of progress when it comes to women’s safety.
Ms Fonseca’s journey from Brazil to Ireland has echoes of countless Irish journeys down the generations — that of a bright youngster bringing their qualifications to a different country and seeking a brighter future.
The killing which brought an end to that journey has struck a chord on Leeside, as evidenced by the support for the fundraiser aimed at supporting the repatriation of Ms Fonseca’s remains to her native Brazil — a target of raising €30,000 was surpassed by a further €20,000 within 24 hours — as well as the words of support from Cork’s Lord Mayor, Deirdre Forde.
In time to come, that may offer her family the smallest crumb of comfort. The vigil planned for Ms Fonseca at the Lough this Sunday at 10am is another opportunity for Cork people to show their support and solidarity for a group of people who are grieving far from home.