Irish Examiner view: Little progress on women’s safety

The killing of Bruna Fonseca in Cork just a few days ago was one of a number of violent incidents which marked the holiday period, but the death of the Brazilian national came at the very end of a year when assaults against women featured in the headlines all too often.

From the death of Ashling Murphy in January to the cases of Natalie McNally and Sharon Crean, both of whom were killed in December, the year just gone had little to encourage hopes of progress when it comes to women’s safety.