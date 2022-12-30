Irish Examiner view: Third time’s (not) the charm for Israel's leader

The political resurrection of Benjamin Netanyahu — Israel’s longest serving leader — has been a source of wonder on more than one occasion.

His ascension yet again to the country’s highest office this week was another remarkable chapter in the life of a man for whom the retention of high office now appears to be his only goal in life.

While his early political career marked him out as a man of intelligence and undoubted administrative talent, latterly he has allowed his reputation to be shredded by the lengths to which he will go to maintain power.

His latest political reinvention has seen him cosy up with ultranationalist and ultra-religious factions in Israel in order to allow him take up the reins of power for the third time — this time after an absence of a year and a half, a period in which he has also been embroiled in a corruption trial.

However, this time around, Netanyahu has surrounded himself with a coalition anchored by Religious Zionism, a bloc of fringe far-right parties whose aim is to transform the country in their image. It appears, on Netanyahu’s behalf, to be cynical political opportunism.

Opposition leaders in Israel have already described the new ruling coalition as a severe threat to the country’s democracy. With their policies including an intent to restrict the rights of minorities, hollow out the Israeli judiciary, and allow even harsher treatment of Palestinians in Israel and

occupied territories, it is easy to see why those political adversaries are worried.

That he has promised influential government portfolios to Religious Zionism parties means that his new government represents a very narrow constituency within the state and sets in train a level of opposition rarely seen, even in a country as politically volatile as Israel.

A historically volatile political landscape now looks set for a very unstable and divisive period ahead.