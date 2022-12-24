Christmas thoughts: Happy Christmas to you all and to our Ukrainian guests and friends

Today, Christmas Eve, marks 10 months since Russia commenced its grotesque invasion of Ukraine.

And today, on the cusp of what should be a worldwide celebration of peace, love, and fellowship we reach out to all of our guests staying in Ireland, and in particular the tens of thousands of Ukrainian guests and friends who have fled war to be here.

We reinforce our welcome and support in your struggle to save your country.

Here in Ireland, we have traditionally known what it is like to live in the shadow of a powerful neighbour, and to understand how unquenchable the appetite for independence and self-determination can be.

Like Ukraine our country has suffered devastating famines which transformed our politics, our population, and our sense of our place in the world.

Many of you spending this Christmas with us are away from home for the first time and will be worried about loved ones and relatives who have been unable to join you and who may be struggling without basic human necessities and creature comforts amid rolling blackouts and in freezing temperatures.

Some 8m of your fellow citizens have been displaced by the Kremlin's aggression and some 70,000 of you find yourselves in a country of which, perhaps, you previously knew little.

The Irish people are hospitable, even when the hour is dark, and we stand by you in thoughts, sentiments, and deeds at this time and into 2023. Small kindnesses mean something, and we hope that you have experienced generosity since you arrived on our shores and that you will continue to do so.

In Ireland, we understand the significance of this festive period, and the message of hope and goodwill that it carries now and into the future.

We may be at the darkest point of winter but the black and bleak times will pass as the world continues to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and right to live in peace. Our Republic will provide you with a shelter until the sound of shells falling on the streets of your nation is replaced by music and poetry.

We have heard of the Ukrainian legend of the Christmas spider whose cobwebs on a poor family’s festive tree turn to gold and silver when they are touched by sunlight. This has given us the concept of tinsel. But in Ireland we have a tradition of our own... that of placing a Christmas candle in the window to welcome weary travellers.

Irish belief is that the Holy Family travel the roads again each Christmas Eve as they did three millennia ago. A famous poem called The Kerry Christmas Carol contains these words:

Leave out the bread and meat for them and sweet milk for the Child And they will bless the fire that baked and too the hands that toiled For Joseph will be travel-tired and Mary pale and wan And they can sleep a little while before they journey on.

Mary, Joseph, and Jesus were forced to flee a tyrannical regime. So it is with you, our friends. Rest here so that we can help you.

Nollaig shona duit. Happy Christmas to you and slava Ukraini.

Різдвяні роздуми: Щасливого Різдва всім вам та нашим українським гостям і друзям

Сьогодні на Святвечір минає десять місяців, відколи Росія почала страхітливе вторгнення в Україну.

І сьогодні, в переддень всесвітнього свята миру, любові та дружби, ми звертаємося до всіх гостей Ірландії і особливо до десятків тисяч наших українських гостей та друзів, які знайшли у нас прихисток від війни.

Ласкаво просимо. Ми хочемо наголосити ще раз, що ми підтримуємо вашу боротьбу за свою країну.

Так історично склалося, що ми знаємо, як це - жити в тіні могутнього сусіда, і як це - непозбувно прагнути незалежності та самовизначення. Наша країна, як і Україна, постраждала від жахливого голоду, який змінив наше політичне життя, наше населення і наше відчуття свого місця у світі.

Багато з вас будуть зустрічати це Різдво вперше так далеко від дому.

І багато з вас хвилюватиметься за рідних та близьких, які не зможуть бути з вами, і які будуть позбавлені людських умов для життя через вимкнення світла та сильні морози.

Вісім мільйонів ваших співгромадян були змушені покинути свої домівки через російську агресію, а 70000 з вас опинился в країні, про яку, напевне, раніше майже нічого не знали.

Ірландський народ гостинний навіть у важкі часи. Ми підтримуємо вас зараз і продовжуватимемо це робити в новому 2023 році. Ви завжди в наших думках і в наших вчинках. Навіть маленькі добрі справи важливі. Ми сподіваємося, що ви відчули нашу щедрість, коли ви вперше прибули на наші береги, і що ви відчуватимете її і надалі.

Ми в Ірландії розуміємо, наскільки важлива ця святкова пора та послання миру і доброї волі, які вона несе у день сьогоднішній і прийдешній. Хоч зараз і найтемніші дні в році, ці темні та сумні часи минуть, адже світ продовжує підтримувати суверенітет України та ваше право жити в мирі. Наша Республіка буде вашим прихистком до того часу, коли нарешті припиниться свист від прильотів ракет на ваших вулицях, а на його місце прийдуть музика та вірші.

Ми знаємо українську різдвяну легенду про те, як павук обплів павутиною ялинку в домі бідняків, а сонячне проміння перетворило цю павутину на золото та срібло. Так з'явилася ялинкова прикраса - дощик. А у нас в Ірландії є своя традиція. Ми виставляємо різдвяну свічку у вікно для втомленого подорожнього.

Ірландці вірять, що кожного Святвечора Святе сімейство мандрує, як і три тисячоліття тому. У відомому вірші 'Різдвяна пісня з Кері' є такі рядки:

Залиш для них хліб і м'ясо й молоко для Божого Дитяти, Прославлятимуть полум'я, що випікало хліб, та натруджені руки, Стомлений Йосип, бліда та змучена Марія будуть з дороги, Вони зможуть поспати, щоби знову продовжити свою путь.

Діва Марія, Йосип та Ісус були вимушені тікати від тирана, як і ви, дорогі друзі. Відпочивайте, а ми допомагатимемо вам.

Nollaig shona duit (Щасливого Різдва - ірландською мовою). Щасливого Різдва і Слава Україні.