Irish Examiner view: One good way to honour women's role in the War of Independence

The new bypass at Macroom, Co Cork, is a visible answer to the prayers of generations of travellers to and from Co Kerry, sidestepping as it does the traffic bottleneck in the town that devastated countless holiday and match schedules over the years.

Thoughts are now turning to naming the stretch of road, and in this decade of centenaries it is encouraging to see that a proposal to recognise the contribution of Cumann na mBan in the War of Independence is gaining traction.