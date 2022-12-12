Irish Examiner View: Remarkable sisters' century-long partnership

Centenarians aren’t quite as uncommon as you might imagine in Ireland. Last year more than 500, the majority of them women, were honoured by President Michael D Higgins.
But it is always a significant milestone when one person reaches the mighty age of 100, so the remarkable achievement of identical twins Joan Barrett and Kay Bogan, who celebrated their joint birthdays this weekend in Cork, is cause for great jubilation.
Joan and Kay toasted each other with champagne, surrounded by generations of their family, at the Darraglynn nursing home in Douglas. Those relatives who couldn’t travel caught up by that relatively new-fangled thing, the video call.
Local schoolchildren sent more than 150 birthday cards and others dropped in chocolates, flowers, and wine.
The siblings were born on December 10, 1922, at North Main St in Cork, with Kay entering the world first and Joan following 40 minutes later.
Their advice to people seeking a long life? “Enjoy yourself, but don’t do anything out of the way.”
The wisdom of age is always worth heeding.