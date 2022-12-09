Irish Examiner view: Another threat to democracy emerges

German plot underlines fragility of democracy and importance of addressing threats before they metastasise into menaces
Irish Examiner view: Another threat to democracy emerges

German police lead 'Heinrich XIII' to a police vehicle during a raid in Frankfurt. Picture: Boris Roessler/dpa

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 02:00

At first glance, the news coming out of Germany seems faintly comic. A potential far-right coup was foiled this week by the German security services, but when it emerged that one of the plotters was the improbably-named Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss the news acquired a faint whiff of comic opera, particularly as more details emerged about the obscure House of Reuss (all of whose male members are traditionally named Heinrich).

Closer examination reveals a far more sinister backdrop to these events. The plotters are believed to have sought to make contact with Russian officials to help with their plans, for instance.

Though the German authorities have been careful to stress that they have no evidence of direct Russian support, it is not surprising that the plotters would seek the support of Russia, given that country’s interest in destabilising Western democracies. 

Russian involvement in the US elections of 2020, for instance, supported the perception of Russia as a pariah state long before its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. This week’s revelations will strengthen that perception still further.

Germany’s swift and decisive intervention to halt this coup may be reassuring, but the affair serves to underline the fragility of democracy, even in states with well-established, stable institutions, and the importance of addressing threats before they metastasise into menaces. 

For instance, though the immediate threat may have passed, it is interesting to see the German authorities already identifying online conspiracy theories as central to the development of the plot; lessons learned here may be valuable for all states.

The importance of Germany to the whole of Europe economically and politically, as the engine of EU progress, cannot be underestimated. Any threat to peace and democracy in that country has implications for the entire continent and beyond.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Register is welcome move

More in this section

Education Feature Irish Examiner view: Lack of urgency in debate on teaching of Irish
Aaron Gillane 17/7/2022 Irish Examiner view: Who loses out?
School stock Irish Examiner view: Career break not making profession more inviting
Russia#UkrainePlace: GermanyPerson: Heinrich XIII
Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary

Irish Examiner view: Pick a side in the royal dilemma

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s