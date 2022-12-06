Irish Examiner View: Everest of plastic must be tackled

The United Nations Environment Programme says the world is dumping the equivalent of a rubbish truck of plastic into the seas every minute of every day.
Irish Examiner View: Everest of plastic must be tackled

Litter, including many plastics, washed up on a beach in Co Cork.

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 06:30

Plastic has been a miracle of modern invention. Like so many such innovations, it has a dark side.

Plastics, we now know, course through our bodies and those of millions of sea, air, and land-bound animals; they have been found in vast quantities in our oceans, even in the Arctic Sea, mountains, and lakes.

However, plastic is a man-made problem and, like so many other such issues of our own making, is something only we can solve as well. 

A recent international conference in Uruguay was aimed at creating a co-ordinated, worldwide effort to rid the globe of plastic pollution and provide hope an international treaty will ultimately be agreed on yet another pressing environmental crisis.

The United Nations Environment Programme says the world is dumping the equivalent of a rubbish truck of plastic into the seas every minute of every day, and the conference in Punta de Este is the start of a process by which plastic pollution will be ended by 2040.

Those who watched the unedifying antics of international players at the recent Cop27 talks in Egypt will not be enthused that an agreement on plastics will be achieved by the date being aimed at, but most are agreed that this is the most important environmental treaty negotiations in years.

The Uruguayan talks are the first of five meetings between now and 2024 to prepare a treaty on the issue as the world faces a triple crisis: safe limits for climate change, massive biodiversity loss, and unsustainable levels of pollution.

Plastics are at the heart of the latter, and there is little time for equivocation on the issue.

Read More

'Biggest biodiversity conference in a decade' set to get underway in Canada

More in this section

Biden Irish Examiner View: US playing a subtle game against Putin
Irish Examiner view: The whistleblower who came into the cold Irish Examiner view: The whistleblower who came into the cold
Irish Examiner view: Give and take in relationship with Europe Irish Examiner view: Give and take in relationship with Europe
#Climate ChangepollutionenvironmentEvent: Cop27
<p>Cattle have been taken in incidents in West Cork, North Kerry, Laois, and Kilkenny in recent weeks. File Picture.</p>

Irish Examiner View: Cattle-rustling incidents a sign of the times

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s