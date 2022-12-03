Irish Examiner view: Intel's news could be worse, as it offers Irish staff voluntary leave

Ireland’s economic dependence on a relatively few tech giants has been the frequent subject of comment and, in recent weeks, Meta, Stripe, and Twitter have all managed to gather some unfavourable publicity for the manner in which they have managed their employees’ contracts.
But tech still pays well — the average annual salary amounts to €74,000, 64% higher than the national average. While the skills are transportable, young graduates, particularly those who may be struggling to find a place on the property ladder, can be the most footloose members of the talent pool.