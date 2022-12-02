Irish Examiner view: Tipping point for a fair distribution of gratuities 

For many years, stories of the Irishman abroad and his first encounter with the tipping habits of other nations were the epitome of the culture clash. Misunderstandings and rapprochements abounded as the necessity of adding 10% or 15% to a bill was explained in those stories — until eventually they were so widespread that it was impossible to believe anyone leaving these shores could be surprised by the need to tip.

The proof is in the universal acceptance of tipping as a practice in Ireland itself. New legislation now makes it a legal requirement for employees to receive tips even if those are paid electronically rather than in cash.