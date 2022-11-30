Irish Examiner view: Rate rise could tackle more than just potholes

State of Cork's roads opens window into more serious problems
Irish Examiner view: Rate rise could tackle more than just potholes

Macroom only has two outdoor county council workers, one of whom is part-time. Picture: Denis Minihane

Wed, 30 Nov, 2022 - 07:05

For some reason, one way to denigrate politicians who appear too concerned with their own constituencies is to accuse them of being focused on fixing potholes. An obsession with the quality of road surfaces has come to stand as a modern replacement for the dismissive term ‘parish-pump politics’.

Those airy dismissals don’t emanate from drivers who have to contend with terrible roads, however. As reported earlier this week, some of the roads in Cork are so bad at present that councillors are suggesting the army will be needed to repair them, presuming the army can get past the potholes in the first place to do so.

While the subject of Irish roads has been reliable source material for comedy for years, the state of the roads in Cork opens a window into far more serious issues.

For instance, Cork councillors were told this week that in Macroom there were seven outdoor Cork County Council workers 15 years ago, but now there are two, only one of whom is full-time.

While this is reflective of the shortage of staff in many sectors of the economy, it is a surprising decline in the context of a large town such as Macroom.

However, it also contributes to the sense of a vicious circle — to hire more workers for places like Macroom in order to maintain the infrastructure, the council will have to raise commercial rates.

Given the cost-of-living crisis, that presents its own challenges, so it was no surprise to read that the increase in commercial rates proposed at this week’s meeting of Cork County Council led to accusations of fiscal irresponsibility being shouted across the council chamber.

Yet if the council does nothing to bring in more revenue, the potholes will continue to expand as necessary services, and outdoor workers, cannot be funded.

Hence the reluctance in this corner to criticise those who can get potholes repaired.

Read More

'Christmas comes early for Macroom' as bypass set to open 

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Lack of direct-build social homes nothing short of depressing Irish Examiner View: Lack of direct-build social homes nothing short of depressing
Wales v Scotland - Autumn International - Principality Stadium Irish Examiner View: Doddie Weir's thoughtfulness will live forever
Irish Examiner View: Covid lockdown protests in China could turn into chaos Irish Examiner View: Covid lockdown protests in China could turn into chaos
road safety#transport#Cost of livingPlace: CorkPlace: MacroomOrganisation: Cork Coiunty Council
<p>A protester in a top reading "Respect For Iranian Women" waving a rainbow flag invades the pitch during the Fifa World Cup Group H match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. </p>

Irish Examiner view: People will always fight for freedom

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s