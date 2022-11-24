Irish Examiner view: Keep reading and stay informed

An Post Irish Book Awards were held last night, with an impressive array of writing talent assembled in Dublin’s Convention Centre to celebrate literary achievement over the past 12 months.
Ireland’s artistic heritage reaches a particular peak when it comes to literature, so it should come as no surprise to see the range of books celebrated yesterday.
That range of endeavour has an importance beyond the book world itself.
In an era when much is made of supposedly shrinking attention spans and the primacy of the short video clip, it is reassuring to see that books — slow to make, slow to read, containing views and opinions which may challenge and infuriate as well as informing and celebrating — still command a wide audience in the country.
We also live in an era when ignorance and resistance to learning can sometimes be weaponised by bad faith actors seeking to fulfil their own agendas.
A well-informed populace is the best bulwark against the darkness that intolerant regimes would seek to impose on us, and the Irish Book Awards provide strong evidence that Ireland is as well-informed as it ever was.