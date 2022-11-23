Irish Examiner view: When actions speak louder

The World Cup has begun in Qatar, which means that debates about the appropriateness of staging the tournament in that country are now moot. It’s happening, so it doesn’t matter how well reasoned or closely argued the case against it happening.
That does not mean there are no lessons to be learned, however. Amid the whataboutery and rationalisations, and the stunning stupidity on show from various cheerleaders and mouthpieces, some stark binaries stand out as instructive.
England played Iran in their opening game, and beforehand a pretty comedy played out in which England captain Harry Kane considered wearing a rainbow-coloured armband. Threatened with a yellow card for doing so, Kane folded instantly (editorial guidelines forbid us saying “folded like Harry Kane under a robust challenge”).
Kane’s opposite number was a good deal more robust under pressure. Iran is currently convulsed by protests all over the country, driven by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, in police custody earlier this year; she was arrested for not wearing the hijab in conformity with Iranian law and subsequent protests have led to the deaths of 450 people.
Ehsan Hajsafi, the Iran captain, opened his pre-game press conference by saying “in the name of the god of rainbows”, a phrase used by 10-year-old Kian Pirfalk before being killed by Iranian security forces.
Hajsafi said he was standing by the Iranian people. Later, before the game against England, he and his teammates refused to sing the national anthem as another indication of support for protesters back home. Those players may face punishment a good deal harsher than a yellow card when they return home.
England won the game, but Hajsafi’s words and deeds stand as a reproach to all who facilitate the abdication of adult responsibilities in favour of “focusing on sport”.