Refugee accommodation
Irish Examiner view: Work with communities to halt racists

People gathered to protest against the moving of refugees into an old ESB building on East Wall Road, Dublin.

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 11:52

Protests recently in the East Wall area of Dublin were directed specifically at refugees who have been accommodated in a former ESB building in the area. As ever, there are issues involved which are specific to this case, but there are also resonances for the country as a whole.

A savage war being fought in eastern Europe has led to tens of thousands of refugees travelling to Ireland, and, as reported by this newspaper, there will be 70,000 Ukrainians in the country by the end of the year.

Those kinds of numbers place a strain on Ireland’s resources. It is the equivalent in demographic terms to the population of a new city being introduced here in a period of time considerably shorter than 12 months.

That does not change Ireland’s moral duty to help those who are in a literal life or death struggle. But care does need to be taken when integrating people arriving here, man, woman, or child — in particular ensuring that those pursuing a sinister agenda of their own are not be allowed to hijack the situation.

For instance, recent East Wall protests featured elements of the far-right movement in Ireland, elements seeking to exploit concerns within communities about the influx of people. In this case, those far-right elements were aided by the lack of consultation with the community in the area; locals complained that they had had no prior notice from State or local agencies of the arrival of hundreds of people.

Addressing concerns

Consultation with the agencies responsible could have helped to address concerns and helped the newcomers integrate, and would have also deprived those far-right groups of the opportunity to exploit the situation for their own ends as a result of the information vacuum.

Such groups are not only peddling a hateful xenophobia but are being used in Ireland as proxies by foreign states. When acknowledging that consultation was necessary between State agencies and communities when referring to the East Wall protests, Taoiseach Micheal Martin also identified a striking paradox in the thinking of these anti-refugee groups.

Though painting themselves as ‘patriots’, such groups are in fact fulfilling the disruptive goals of countries such as Russia, which are keen on destabilising democracies in western Europe.

One more reason to shun these racist provocateurs.

