Irish Examiner View: Fifa World Cup a test of character for football

🔴 #LIVE: ⚽🏆 "Today I feel Qatari, today I feel Arab, today I feel African, today I feel gay, today I feel disabled, today I feel a migrant worker", said FIFA President Giovanni Infantino ahead of the #WorldCup ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/u3p1hnEn9X— FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 20, 2022
The next World Cup has been enlarged to accommodate 48 teams rather 32, and this bloated competition is not scheduled to reappear in Europe any time soon. 2026 is timetabled for North America and Mexico, and 2030 will likely go to South America or North Africa.
Goodness knows what condition the sport will be in after four more years, let alone eight.
Whether it can survive slapping down sponsors, humiliating its members, loading more meaningless games onto players while club soccer foots the bill, and issuing diktats about what can be said and worn is an open question.