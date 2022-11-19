Irish Examiner View: Keeping a Keane eye on journalism

“If you are a journalist, if you cannot make things better, you should at least not make things worse.”
Journalist and author Fergal Keane. Picture: Naoise Culhane

It’s been an outstanding week for Irish Examiner journalists who scooped up prizes for editorial excellence at the national awards in Dublin including, for the second year running, the coveted Journalist of the Year award, presented this time to political editor Daniel McConnell for, among other things, revealing the sanctimony and cronyism which can sometimes be manifested among those we ask to govern us.

Journalist of the Year Daniel McConnell at the Newsbrands Journalism Awards 2022. Picture:  Fennell Photography 2022

Fergal Keane, London-born but brought up and educated in Dublin and Cork, started his editorial career in Limerick, as good a place to learn school-of-hard-knocks reporting as anywhere. 

The BBC reporter is acknowledged as one of the great war correspondents and in his new book, The Madness — timely for those covering the conflict in Ukraine — he speculates on why he and others are repeatedly drawn to conflict zones such as Rwanda, Sudan, and now Eastern Europe, even at the expense of their own deteriorating mental health.

Keane describes the two addictions that have marked his life, alcohol and war, and identifies his obsessions with a difficult childhood and his sense of Ireland.

He references his “family history of hunger and war”, the Famine, and the fight for independence.   His grandmother drew an injured veteran’s pension for her part in that conflict. 

“Only as an adult,” writes Keane, “did I realise our history was a shallow grave, where the dead beckoned from beneath the topsoil. Did any of it make me more predisposed to PTSD?” 

Keane says: “If you are a journalist, if you cannot make things better, you should at least not make things worse.”

Great advice for a newsroom and for the current crop of talented staff, and for future generations to follow.

