One of the central pillars of Ireland’s development is our education system, which has been credited for many years with a leading role in the nation’s economic growth.

The third-level sector in particular has been lauded for producing high-quality graduates capable of filling demanding roles at home as well as standing shoulder to shoulder with graduates from other jurisdictions.

As a consequence, there was bound to be concern over recent findings from the Higher Education Authority (HEA) about the possibility of grade inflation in third-level institutions: A HEA investigation two months ago showed a 23% rise in the number of students graduating from Irish third-level colleges and universities with first-class honours.

The figures from the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) were stark, for instance, where it was found that over 40% of students across all courses were being awarded first-class honours, a significant rise compared to figures going back to 2015, when the figure was just 24%.

Readers will recall NUIG deputy president Pól Ó Dochartaigh criticising the huge leap in the number of Leaving Cert students earning 600 points. Picture: UniversityOfGalway.ie

This week, the constituent colleges of NUIG are to present their findings after an investigation of the grading system — an investigation which is welcome because it promises clarity on a sensitive issue within the university itself, and also because it helps to preserve the reputation of Ireland’s third-level education system.

Those findings are to be presented to NUIG deputy president and registrar Pól Ó Dochartaigh.

If that name is familiar to readers, they may recall that, earlier this year, Ó Dochartaigh was critical of the new Leaving Cert grading system, which had produced a huge leap in the number of students achieving 600 points with their results.

The point being made was valid, that such grade inflation makes a lottery of what should be merit-based place allocation.

However, the implications of Ó Dochartaigh’s criticism are very serious. It means that there are questions to answer about the grades being awarded to those graduating from secondary school, as well as the grades being awarded to those graduating from third-level colleges.

That cannot be allowed to continue. Standards in education must be maintained to the highest possible level, as any uncertainty about those standards endangers Ireland’s standing abroad as well as our domestic integrity. Neither outcome is desirable.