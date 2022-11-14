Irish Examiner view: Reasons to be cheerful — three setbacks for demagogues and a despot

It’s been a bad month for demagogues with bloody noses applied to Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, and Vladimir Putin and cause for cheer for everyone who believes in democracy. Except in Russia, of course, where they don’t have a choice.

While the Democrats confounded the pundits and pollsters by retaining control of the US Senate, the final fate of the House of Representatives has not yet been settled. Full mastery of Congress would allow the US president the opportunity to advance his priorities which include codifying abortion rights.

Seven out of 10 voters said the Roe v Wade US Supreme Court decision was an important factor in their polling booth decisions. Six out of 10 said they favoured a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion across the nation.

Democracy the way it is meant to work: Outgoing Republican Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker congratulates incoming governor Maura Healey. Ms Healey's grandparents emigrated to the US from Kilgarvan in Kerry and Macroom in Cork. Picture: Steven Senne/AP

Both Trump and Biden are highly polarising figures and after two years of further turbulence in the world the nation may yearn for someone who can bring unity and reconciliation.

Although the candidates favoured by Trump failed to deliver in these mid-terms it may be a mistake to conclude that the results constitute a comfortable mandate for Joe Biden to run successfully in 2024. And the former POTUS is still suggesting he will announce a third run for the White House tomorrow at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Across the globe in dangerous Eastern Europe, Vladimir Putin has suffered the worst week of his war — some achievement given his dismal record so far — with the withdrawal from Kherson, the first major city captured in the territories annexed by Moscow in March.

While the retreat signals the end of Russia’s hopes of controlling the southern coastline of the Black Sea and seizing the cities of Odessa and Mykolaiv, the retreat of 30,000 troops to defensive positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River mitigates the certainty of urban battles of attrition in the mincing machine of the regional capital.

While Ukraine can rightly celebrate the liberation of their people from the yoke of the Russian army, and collaborators can fear for their futures, Moscow, over the course of centuries, has learned the merits of trading space for time.

The sight of yellow and blue flags decorating Freedom Square and Russian soldiers fleeing across a pontoon next to the Antonivskyi bridge do not in themselves constitute victory. But they are huge progress in the most challenging of circumstances. More will be needed.