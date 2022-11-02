Irish Examiner view: Permacrisis earned its place in the dictionary

From war in Ukraine and the long shadow of Covid to housing and cost-of-living crises and political turmoil across the water — the Collins Dictionary word of the year rings true for us all
Irish Examiner view: Permacrisis earned its place in the dictionary

Permacrisis ('an extended period of instability and insecurity') has echoes of 2012's omnishambles, memorably coined in Armando Ianucci's comedy series, 'The Thick of It'. File picture: BBC

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 00:04

There have been plenty of contenders for word of the year popping up in the last twelve months. “Quiet quitting”, with its sinister implications for workers everywhere, was surely a strong option for a term to sum up our current obsessions and interests.

The Collins Dictionary, however, has plumped for “permacrisis” as the word which encapsulates 2022, and even with a couple of weeks to New Year’s Eve it’s difficult to see a more apt term.

The word has echoes of “omnishambles”— a neologism from the TV political comedy The Thick of It — but that term suggests a sudden, calamitous mess rather than our current situation, one of low-grade yet insistent difficulty, throbbing away like a headache.

Whether it’s Covid and its consequential lockdowns, the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine, the homelessness and accommodation problems in Ireland, or the political turmoil across the water — in both the US and the UK — as well as the ongoing climate emergency there is no shortage of problems confronting us.

 

However, that sense of turmoil exists at both the local and international levels, helping to contribute to a sense of unrelenting stress for everyone.

The usual cliché for describing such a sense of crisis is the old Chinese proverb about wishing your enemies live in interesting times.

Our sense of permacrisis means this was rarely truer, and as a particularly apt description the term rings true far beyond the corridors of power.

Read More

Irish Examiner View: Ultimately, Putin will pay the price

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Are lines being drawn in the sand? Irish Examiner view: Are lines being drawn in the sand?
Irish Examiner View: Time’s up for destructive Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil Irish Examiner View: Time’s up for destructive Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil
Russia Putin Irish Examiner View: Ultimately, Putin will pay the price
permacrisislanguage#mediaOrganisation: Collins Dictionary
<p>Cork's Quay Co-op launched a vegetarian/vegan afternoon tea menu yesterday. Coincidentally, a new study suggests environmental benefits if meat-eaters quit meat one day a week. Picture: Marcin Lewandowski</p>

Irish Examiner view: Meat-free Fridays could be a step back for a better future

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s