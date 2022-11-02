Irish Examiner view: Permacrisis earned its place in the dictionary

Whether it’s Covid and its consequential lockdowns, the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine, the homelessness and accommodation problems in Ireland, or the political turmoil across the water — in both the US and the UK — as well as the ongoing climate emergency there is no shortage of problems confronting us.
BREAKING NEWS The Collins Word of the Year is… permacrisis.— Collins Dictionary (@CollinsDict) November 1, 2022
