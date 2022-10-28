Why quiet quitting may do more harm than good

As employees return to the office, reports are emerging that their work habits have changed since the start of the pandemic. Gone are the days when they went above and beyond for their bosses, working late into the evening and volunteering for extra work. Now, they arrive on the dot of nine, leaving as soon as the clock strikes five. And they do exactly what’s required of them, but no more, in the hours in between.

This global phenomenon has been given a name — quiet quitting.

A Robert Waters Recruitment poll found that 63% of 2,000 Irish professionals feel disengaged from work, with 32% stating that the gloomy economic outlook was causing them to disconnect and invest less of their selves at work. They put their heads down and got the job done.

Robert Walters’ Ireland manager Suzanne Feeney doesn’t think quiet quitting is new. “There have always been less motivated individuals in every workplace,” she says. “Quiet quitting is often their sub-conscious way of showing that they are disengaged from or frustrated by their work.”

Feeney argues that the fallout from the pandemic and ongoing economic instability are driving the current wave of quiet quitting.

“As the dust settles on our new ways of working, cracks are beginning to appear,” she says. “With inflation rising, there’s a need for pay increases and employees are increasingly dissatisfied that their rate of pay isn’t increasing enough in real terms. So, they’re acting their wage. If they’re not getting reasonable pay increases, they are less inclined to take on extra responsibility. They don’t feel valued enough.”

Associate professor in organisational behaviour at Trinity College Dublin, Wladislaw Rivkin, believes it’s similar to the form of industrial action known as ‘work to rule’. “That was used to demonstrate dissatisfaction with work conditions to the employer, which may be what quiet quitting represents to many of today’s workers,” he says.

Rivkin suggests that some workers’ efforts during the pandemic went unrecognised, which has now prompted them to quietly quit. “Many workers, especially frontline ones, demonstrated high levels of adaption and flexibility, but despite being applauded for it, their bad working conditions didn’t change much,” he says.

For those who spent the pandemic working from home, the experience may also have shifted their priorities. “They had space to reflect and some realised that what they were doing at work wasn’t meaningful for them anymore,” says Rivkin.

Managing stress

Caroline Reidy HR Suite

HR and employment law expert and managing director of the HR Suite, Caroline Reidy, offers a different take on the matter. She thinks many employees are quietly quitting as a way of managing their stress levels.

“They are no longer subscribing to the mentality that work has to be their life,” she says. “They are drawing a firm line between the duties they are expected to perform for their job and not going beyond that.”

She believes this could be a positive thing. “We encourage work/life balance and the right to disconnect. So why are we putting a negative slant on someone who is doing just that?”

Rivkin believes the quiet quitting approach to stress management could be counterproductive. “I’d see it as a dysfunctional coping strategy where the employee doesn’t see a point in trying to change the situation but tries to withdraw from it by disengaging,” he says.

This disengagement can lead to further problems. “For example, managers will be less inclined to delegate interesting tasks or provide growth opportunities to these employees,” he says. “This can result in a vicious circle of disengagement.”

It can also lead to a fall in job satisfaction and poor mental health. “We spend around 35 hours per week at work, which is a lot of time,” says Rivkin. “Work tends to be a crucial part of our identities and it’s a part that will remain unfulfilled if we quietly quit. Protesting in silence in this way is unlikely to work well.”

Rather than taking a passive-aggressive approach, Rivkin thinks a candid conversation with management could be more beneficial. “If you want to remain working in your organisation, talking about the situation could initiate change. If that doesn’t work, actually quitting may be the better option, particularly in the current job market. As a strategy for coping with stress, it’s more likely to work.”

Employers have pressing reasons to find a solution to quiet quitting. A Gallup poll estimates that employee disconnection now causes a $7.8 trillion loss in productivity. “There’s also a higher risk of sick leave and turnover as people don’t see any reason to remain in the organisation, which is another associated cost for the employer,” says Rivkin.

Feeney believes that the employers who will succeed in resolving this issue are those who will show their employees how much they are valued. Financial remuneration will be part of this, but not the only part.

“Employers that stand back and try to understand the issues that are impacting their employees, things like the challenge of childcare, and then come up with solutions and supports will show their employees how much they matter,” she says.

According to Reidy, employers who manage performance will stand the best chance of overcoming quiet quitting. “They should encourage good performance by enhancing their employees’ personal productivity in the workplace, while giving clear and constructive feedback,” she says. “They should also encourage a work/life balance that allows employees to recharge. That will ensure employee retention and improve wellbeing overall.”

Sense of purpose

Denis Collins, CEO of Action Zero

CEO of Action Zero, Denis Collins, is trying to do just that. His team of 40 is based in Cork and Tralee, where they produce an environmentally friendly multifunctional heat pump system.

“I’ve seen quiet quitting in the past and in my mind, it’s a bad thing,” he says. “If someone is just phoning it in, they won’t be as productive as they could be. This is bad for the organisation, but it’s also bad for the employee as they won’t get the same satisfaction from their work. It can also be contagious and spread to other people. That’s why it’s always been important that our people are actively engaged.”

At the outset, he decided that the company’s core values would be integrity, transparency, innovation, and sustainability. “We constantly ask ourselves if we’re sticking to those values,” he says. “Every project we take on, we ask if it’s good for our client, organisation, employees and the broader community. If the answer to those questions is ‘yes’, that results in happy clients, a productive and profitable company and employees doing work they like that has a positive social impact.”

Having that sense of purpose is one thing — offering flexible work is another. “We recognise employees’ needs, so we offer a balance of working from home and coming into the office,” says Collins. “We also employ part-time and remote workers.”

Interactive feedback is something Collins has also found useful. “The traditional way for HR to do this is to have an annual appraisal system, which is a management-down approach with no ongoing conversation,” he says. “What we do is have line managers meet with each employee once a quarter in the presence of HR to have an open discussion about what’s working and what’s not for both sides. HR listens to the discussion and feeds back to management. It’s a penalty-free discussion. No one gets penalised for giving honest feedback, and I think we’ve all learned a lot and improved from it.”