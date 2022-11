The battle against climate change doesn’t benefit from a single focal point, which underlines the size of the challenge. Rather than a specific action or campaign leading to planetary salvation, dozens of specific choices have to be made by all of us if there is to be any hope of maintaining a liveable world.

One of the more recent calls for action is a case in point, as reported in the Irish Examiner: If the Catholic Church reverted to a meat-free Friday — as was the case for hundreds of years — there would be clear benefits in terms of emissions.