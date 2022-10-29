Irish Examiner view: Hope for healing behind campaign to declare Fr Willie Doyle a saint

The campaign for the canonisation of Fr Willie Doyle, more than a century after his death in the mud of the Western Front, carries with it hopes of healing and reconciliation and a shared understanding of the impact of the different forms of Irish nationalism in the first world war.

Fr Doyle, 44, from Dalkey, Co Dublin, died in the third Battles of Ypres in Flanders. It was a bungled and poorly planned attack which cost the predominantly Irish Catholic 16th Division, in which Fr Doyle was a chaplain, and the 36th (Ulster) Division many lives.