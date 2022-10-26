Irish Examiner view: Change in closing times welcome

The State’s licensing laws have been a topic of discussion for decades, even if not all of those discussions have been conducted with a straight face.

If Myles na gCopaleen were still with us, he might shake his head at the prospect of alcohol being legally available until 5am, having spoofed that possibility thoroughly in his own time.

Yet here we are. Changes to the current licensing laws mean pubs will have the option of serving from 10.30am to 12.30am seven days a week, while nightclubs will have the

option to remain open until 6am, with the requirement that alcohol cannot be served after 5am. Late bars can open until 2.30am.

Over the years, arguments made in favour of extended opening hours have often focused on benefits for law and order. By extending a pub’s hours beyond the traditional time, so the argument went, one removed the equally traditional rush for last orders.

This late acceleration in consumption carried with it the potential for disorder as a result of well-refreshed crowds spilling out of bars and pubs at roughly the same time, meeting each other at a time in the evening when misunderstandings easily arose.

If hostelries closed at different times — or not at all — so the argument went, then the chances of a row breaking out were lower because customers were heading home at different times. (Such arguments, of course, included an implicit acceptance of attitudes to drinking at closing time.)

It remains to be seen if this change in the law has the impact it might have had 20 years ago, when the pub was a more central element in socialising — or three years ago, before Covid brought a temporary but sudden halt to socialising altogether.

On balance, the fact that hundreds of pubs have closed in recent decades means the decision is unlikely to reverberate the way it would have had in Myles na gCopaleen’s time, but in modernising outdated legislation alone it represents a significant step forward.