Cabinet to approve law allowing nightclubs to stay open until 6am

Nightclubs will be allowed to stay open until 6am, and pubs will be permitted longer operating hours, under new laws to be approved by Cabinet today.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will seek approval for the General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill to modernise Ireland's 200-year-old licencing laws.

As well as extending nightclub hours, pubs will be allowed to stay open to 12.30am every day, while late bars can operate to 2.30am daily. The changes will bring an end to early closing on Sundays.

The minister intends to enact the bill in 2023.

The Irish Examiner understands that opening hours for pubs will be standardised, with the option of serving from 10.30am to 12.30am seven days a week.

Nightclubs will have the option to remain open until 6am, with the requirement that alcohol cannot be served after 5am, but dancing is allowed to continue until closing time.

Opening hours for late bars will remain at 2.30am, and a new permit will be required.

The conditions for a late bar and nightclub permit include a requirement to have CCTV on the premises and have security staff properly accredited with the Private Security Authority.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Ms McEntee will tell Cabinet the new regime aims to support the development of nighttime culture and economy, after much criticism from the sector and a raft of nightclub closures.

To assuage public health concerns, the new bill will also emphasise that the sale of alcohol cannot be treated like the sale of any other good.

“We must retain restrictions on its sale and on who is permitted to sell it, and to whom,” the Cabinet memo states.

"These proposals will ensure that the sale of alcohol will remain closely regulated."